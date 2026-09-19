Trump signs bill authorizing broad new sanctions to squeeze Russia

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday authorizing new sanctions designed to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, shortly after it received congressional approval this week.

The legislation takes aim at Russia's energy and defense sectors, alongside President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials.

It also targets Moscow's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to evade Western sanctions, and allows Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

This could potentially cover China and India, and furthers efforts to cut off revenue financing Moscow's war.

The Republican-led House of Representatives passed the package by a 262-159 vote on Wednesday.