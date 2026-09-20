Iran sets seven conditions for talks with US through Qatar, warns of 'decisive war' if Trump rejects demands



“It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war,” Rezaei told Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera report, Qatar and Pakistan have been working to re-establish negotiations between Tehran and Washington since the expiry of a memorandum of understanding last month.

Regional countries have also been seeking an end to the conflict that began after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February.

Rezaei did not rule out the possibility of another US strike, saying it was “very much on the cards” based on Iranian military assessments. He said Tehran was prepared for such a scenario and that Iran's military planning had changed following two earlier rounds of fighting.

The Iranian security chief said Tehran's current planning was focused on US naval assets stretching from the Gulf through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea. He claimed Iran had also recently test-fired a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a US vessel or aircraft carrier.

Rezaei warned that any future Iranian response could be extensive, targeting US bases in the region as well as American commercial interests and companies operating locally.

Asked whether the war could end soon, Rezaei said, "In practical terms the war is still going on,” while adding that Tehran was pursuing a strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to an end “as soon as possible”.