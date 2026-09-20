Iran war costs surge to $45.1 billion, Pentagon tells Congress: Reports

WASHINGTON: The ongoing US conflict with Iran has cost the Trump Administration an estimated USD 45.1 billion, according to a Pentagon estimate provided to the US Congress on Friday, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to CNN, citing the sources, the latest figure includes USD 43.6 billion in war-related costs through September 3, along with an additional USD 1.5 billion for extra fuel.

However, the Pentagon's estimate does not represent a complete accounting of the financial cost of the conflict.

According to one of the sources cited by CNN, the figure does not include the cost of repairing damaged US military bases and buildings and does not provide the US Congress with a detailed assessment of indirect military-operation costs.

The latest estimate is higher than the USD 38 billion cost projected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) through August 1 and also exceeds the Pentagon's earlier estimate of USD 37.5 billion in July.

The CBO, in its September 15 report titled Estimating the Cost of Combat Operations Against Iran, estimated that the Department of Defense had incurred approximately USD 38 billion in costs as of August 1.

The agency said the estimate covered operational, logistical and sustainment costs, including replacing expended munitions and equipment lost in battle, increased flying hours, other military operations and higher fuel costs.