Sudan gold mine collapse kills 10, injures 21

KHARTOUM: A gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan killing at least 10 people and injuring 21 others, two survivors told AFP on Sunday after overnight rescue efforts.

Since war erupted in April 2023 between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the war efforts of both sides have been largely funded by the country's billion-dollar gold trade, in addition to foreign backers.

Shafts of the Awny mining area near Sudan's border with Egypt collapsed on Saturday.

By Sunday morning "10 bodies had been recovered and 21 injured miners pulled out", said one of the survivors who was working at the mine when it collapsed, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

Another survivor, also requesting anonymity, told AFP the rescue operation was "being carried out by the miners themselves" with little equipment available.

More miners were feared dead under the rubble and survivors said the search for the missing was ongoing.