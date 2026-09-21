CNN, MS NOW, Politico say they've notified Trump they're suing over denied White House access

NEW YORK: CNN, MS NOW and Politico said Monday they've notified President Donald Trump's administration that they're filing a lawsuit over being denied White House access.

The three outlets made the announcement in a joint statement posted on X, two days after their reporters were blocked from the White House and prevented from doing their jobs. The reporters' entry badges were disabled on Saturday, a day after Trump had suddenly announced he was barring the outlets because of reporting he found to be "fake news."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday.

The actions were a clear escalation of Trump's long-running efforts — in the courts and through administrative action — to restrict news coverage by journalists he finds objectionable, and were the latest test of First Amendment protections in the United States.

White House reporters from the two cable networks — Betsy Klein of CNN and Akayla Gardner of MS NOW — went live to report they'd been turned away, their press badges deactivated, when arriving for their jobs at the White House. Soon after, Politico said its White House reporter Cheyenne Haslett was also denied entry and had her badge confiscated.