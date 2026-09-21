CNN, MS NOW, Politico sue over denied White House access, citing First Amendment

NEW YORK: CNN, MS NOW and Politico on Monday sued President Donald Trump's administration after they were barred from covering the White House over the weekend, saying the selective ban was "a blatant violation" of the First Amendment.

The administration's announcement of the bans Friday and the White House's subsequent actions over the weekend represented a clear escalation of Trump's long-running efforts — in the courts and through administrative action — to restrict news coverage he finds objectionable or, in his words, "fake news." They were also the latest test of First Amendment protections in the United States, where the government is constitutionally forbidden from restricting the press.

The Constitution, the banned news outlets said in their lawsuit, "does not allow a president or any other government official to deprive the press of their First Amendment rights and liberty and property interests with no notice or process based solely on his dislike of the content of their reporting."

The three outlets filed the joint lawsuit two days after their reporters were blocked from the White House and prevented from doing their jobs. The reporters' entry badges were disabled on Saturday, a day after Trump had suddenly announced he was barring the outlets because of reporting he found to be "fake news."

On Monday morning, the banned TV networks were reporting from an intersection just outside the White House complex. Also Monday, CNN was removed from its pool duties, which are shared by the major networks. It had been scheduled to cover the president's trip to New York. In an email, the TV pool, which consists of the five major networks, wrote that there would be no replacement coverage following the White House actions.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. But on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote Monday morning that he "cherished" what he called a free press.

"The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish," the president said in his post. "It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!"