'I believed it was her mental illness': Patrick Clancy breaks silence after Lindsay’s mistrial

Lindsay Clancy 's former husband said he forgave her for killing their three young children in his first televised interview Sunday on CBS News' “60 Minutes” since a jury deadlocked in her trial for the children's deaths.

Patrick Clancy talked about his grief, saying he battled suicidal thoughts after the killings and experienced a panic attack while testifying at Lindsay Clancy's trial when attorneys played to jurors his 911 call to report the children's deaths.

At trial, the anguished 911 call included Patrick howling and crying after he discovered the bodies of his children in the family's basement as a confused dispatcher repeatedly asked what happened.

Earlier this month, 11 of 12 jurors were ready to clear Lindsay Clancy of criminal responsibility, with the majority feeling that the Massachusetts mom was in the grip of a rare condition called postpartum psychosis when she strangled her kids in 2023. But a lone juror sided with prosecutors, who had argued that Clancy knew what she was doing. The deadlock forced a judge to declare a mistrial on Sept. 4.

Clancy says 8-month-old son died in his arms

Patrick Clancy also said his youngest son, Callan, didn't die immediately that fatal day on Jan. 24, 2023, but lived four more days before dying in his arms.

While holding his 8-month-old son, he said he typed with one hand tributes to his other children, Cora, 5, and Dawson, 2, and also forgave his wife.

“I saw headlines that say ‘killer mom’ and ‘baby murderer monster’ and none of them were accurate,” he said. “I believed that it was her mental illness that caused that.”

Clancy says conspiracy theories distract from main concern of perinatal mental health