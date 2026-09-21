Second technical issue in two weeks afflicts UK's air traffic controller, prompting more travel chaos

LONDON: A technical issue afflicted the UK's national air traffic controller on Monday, the second in two weeks, prompting more travel disruption and renewed calls for the organization's chief to quit.

Although NATS, formerly known as National Air Traffic Services, said the issue at its Prestwick center in Scotland has been fixed, the repercussions will likely continue through the day at the very least, with flights in and out of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England canceled or delayed.

"We are working with airports and airlines to safely lift air traffic regulations as quickly as we can to minimize any further disruption," NATS said in a statement. "We apologize for the disruption."

At least 200 flights departing from or arriving into the UK have been canceled so far, aviation analytics company Cirium said.

Nikki Ferguson and her husband were taking their two daughters to Disneyland Paris, but had their morning EasyJet flight from Glasgow canceled. The Aberdeen family were rebooked to leave in the evening from Edinburgh but were anxious about whether that would happen.

"My youngest daughter was crying, thinking we were not going to get to go," Ferguson said. "We're still feeling stressed, not sure if we're actually going to get there today or not. We booked the holiday a year ago. It was the girls' big Christmas present."

NATS said the disruption is unconnected with the software glitch that led to the cancellation of over 2,000 flights in and out of the United Kingdom two weeks ago. The chaos prompted mounting calls for its chief executive Martin Rolfe to stand down.

In a report on the outage published on Friday, NATS said a software defect in the National Airspace System, which allocates codes so air traffic controllers can identify flights on radar, was behind the decision to ax the flights.