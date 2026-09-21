Up to 30 shots fired after man opened fire on officer outside Ontario synagogue.

BELLEVILLE: A 29-year-old man armed with a shotgun opened fire on a police officer stationed outside an Ontario synagogue during Yom Kippur, triggering a shootout involving as many as 30 shots, the province's police watchdog said Monday.

The gunfire left the man with life-threatening injuries and seriously wounded a veteran of the Belleville Police Service, whose condition had stabilized as he recovered in intensive care.

Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, said nearby vehicles and homes were riddled with bullet holes. There was no forensic confirmation Monday as to whether the synagogue itself was hit.

Denette said the scene appeared to stretch about half a block from the Sons of Jacob Synagogue.

"It would have been quite, quite the scene indeed," Denette said.

The Special Investigations Unit said preliminary evidence showed the man arrived in a truck around 7 p.m. on Sunday and fired at an officer outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, about 110 miles east of Toronto. The officer returned fire before a second officer arrived and also fired.

Belleville police Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks identified the alleged shooter as Sean Ward, of the nearby city of Quinte West, and the officer as Const. Jeff Smith, a 13-year veteran of the force.

About two dozen people were inside the synagogue when gunfire erupted. One of them, Douglas Lobel, said it lasted two or three minutes and "seemed like an eternity."

Lobel said a police officer eventually entered the synagogue and asked whether anyone had been hurt. No one inside was injured. "This officer was a hero who saved our lives," Lobel said. "If this officer wasn't there, I don't know what could have happened."