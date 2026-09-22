Britain's Burnham seeks common ground with Trump at UN, pitches UK as major AI player

NEW YORK: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces a double test on the world stage Tuesday when he meets US President Donald Trump for the first time and addresses the United Nations General Assembly.

It's a baptism of fire for the neophyte leader, who has gone from mayor of the northwest England city of Manchester to leader of a G7 country in a matter of weeks.

He will urge Trump to step up US support for Ukraine and hopes to avoid US criticism of the UK's decision to ban trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

He also will try to send a message that Britain can play a key role in solving the world's biggest challenges, from conflict in the Middle East to the dizzying evolution of artificial intelligence. And he will attempt to turn the page on a decade of Brexit-driven discord with the UK's European neighbours.

As he flew to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders, Burnham announced he had authorised limited military support for Saudi Arabia to repel attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

A Royal Air Force plane will refuel Saudi jets engaged in “defensive” action to shoot down Houthi missiles, he said.

Burnham said he would raise with Trump ways to end the on-off war between the US and Iran, which has choked off oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz and sent global fuel prices soaring.

Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure are making the problem worse while rendering Burnham's pledge to ease cost of living pressure for British voters even harder.