EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

BRUSSELS: EU countries on Tuesday resumed their scramble for an agreement on prolonging sanctions on Russia, after Latvia held up a deal to take two oligarchs off the blacklist.

The 27-nation bloc had looked set to remove asset freezes and visa bans from Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman after demands from France, Luxembourg and Slovakia.

The move -- slammed by Kyiv -- was part of a compromise to extend sanctions on almost 3,000 other individuals and companies over the Ukraine war for three more years, before a deadline that could see them lapse at 2200 GMT Tuesday.

But that agreement hit an obstacle at the finishing line when Latvia lodged a last-ditch objection late on Monday.

"The Latvian government's stance has been unwavering. EU sanctions against Russia must be strengthened, not weakened," Foreign Minister Baiba Braze wrote online.

EU diplomats said after an early morning meeting that the deal involving the oligarchs remained on the table and that ambassadors could reconvene after 1200 GMT if it was rejected again.

Diplomats have been haggling for days over a way forward after France joined Slovakia in demanding Russian-Uzbek billionaire Usmanov to be removed from the blacklist.

Luxembourg then seized upon the demand by Paris to insist that if sanctions were lifted on Usmanov, then they should be lifted for Fridman as well.

Officials in Paris have cited "national security" concerns for their request on Usmanov, but refused publicly to give details.

A senior diplomat in Brussels told AFP that Paris explained the demand was linked to a potential prisoner release deal involving French nationals held in Azerbaijan.