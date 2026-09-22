Man shot by US immigration agent describes pain of bullet still inside him

Austin, United States: A Venezuelan national shot and wounded by a US immigration agent in Texas was jailed with the bullet still inside his body, his lawyer said Monday.

Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, 28, told reporters he was delivering an order for DoorDash on Sunday when his vehicle was rammed by an ICE agent and he was shot.

"I'm in a lot of pain because the shot fractured my clavicle and at the hospital where they took me they couldn't remove the bullet because it's close to the spinal cord...I'm not doing very well, I still have the bullet inside," he told reporters by phone.

Hours later, his attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch said Garces Perez was "moved to another hospital as he is now experiencing left side paralysis," in a post on X.

The shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday marked the latest instance of violence by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents tasked with enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Homeland Security Investigations, which is a part of ICE, is leading the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Garces Perez had "illegally entered our country under the Biden administration and had a final order of removal," DHS said on X.

But his lawyer maintains he was in the US "legally with a work permit."

Lincoln-Goldfinch told a press conference that he had earlier been transferred from a hospital to a detention center in Pearsall, some 135 miles (215 kilometers) southwest of Austin.

"He was shot here in his back, and they didn't take the bullet out, and they didn't give him pain medication, and they transferred him to ICE, to a processing center where he spent the night without a bed," Lincoln-Goldfinch said.