Nicaraguan government responsible for at least eight custodial deaths since 2018 crackdown: UN report

MEXICO CITY: The Nicaraguan government is responsible for at least eight deaths in custody since it began its crackdown on dissent and assault of democratic institutions in 2018, U.N. experts said Tuesday.

The report from the U.N. Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua was the latest condemnation of the government of co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, which has crushed dissent since 2018 mass protests and recently canceled elections.

“A State that resorts to enforced disappearance and allows persons to die in its custody falls short of the minimum human rights standards required for credible democratic governance,” said Jan-Michael Simon, the group's chair.

The report detailed inconsistencies in the government’s account of the in-custody death of Indigenous Miskito leader Brooklyn Rivera, who was imprisoned for 32 months with almost no contact with his family before he died in May.

The official statement after his death linked it to complications following a previous COVID-19 infection, which previous statements in the days before never mentioned. An independent assessment from Physicians for Human Rights said the explanation was “not medically coherent.”