'Sri Lanka SC rules out referendum over controversial Bill on judges' retirement age': Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna

At Parliament on Tuesday, Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna informed about the Sri Lanka Supreme Court's decision that no public referendum is needed for the approval of the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The Amendment intends to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court judges from 65 to 67 years and that of Court of Appeal judges from 63 to 65. It also provides for the rise in the number of judges in the appellate court from 20 to 25.

The 22A also proposes increasing the retirement age of judges of the High Court, District Courts and Magistrates' Courts to 62.

The amendment was tabled in Parliament in August, triggering the constitutionally allowed 14-day period for challenging its constitutionality.

More than 60 petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the amendment, with the petitioners arguing that it infringes on judicial independence and requires approval through a referendum.

The Supreme Court's determination was issued after hearing the challenges to the constitutionality of the Bill.

"The provisions of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill or any part thereof do not require approval by the people at a referendum by virtue of the provisions of Article 83 of the Constitution," Wickremaratna quoted the court as saying.

The ruling is a setback for opposition parties and the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), which had argued that the amendment would undermine judicial independence and therefore require a public referendum.