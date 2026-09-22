Trump says US and Iranian officials met Tuesday, shortly after warning he may 'annihilate' Iran

UNITED NATIONS: President Donald Trump said US and Iranian officials met on Tuesday, shortly after threatening in his address to the UN General Assembly that he may “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war.
Trump confirmed the talks in an exchange with reporters but offered few details about how the discussions transpired or the substance of the exchange.
“It was a very good meeting,” Trump said.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump in his address to the General Assembly made the case that he's shown fortitude while other leaders have equivocated as he defended his decision to start a war with Iran.
But Trump also suggested that he could be at a crossroads in the conflict even as he called on the Islamic Republic to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and return to the negotiating table to find a settlement to end the conflict.
“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”
The president's comments came in his wide-ranging address to the international body in which he also celebrated this year's US military operation to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, a new agreement to expand the US military presence in Greenland, and pushed back against calls for greater regulation of the artificial intelligence industry.
But at the heart of the address was a fulsome defence of the war and pushback on the notion that Iran has shown a measure of resilience.
“The terrorist regime is behaving badly, not because they are strong and confident, but because they are weak and desperate," Trump said.
Trump also accused Iran of stalling to make a deal to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an endgame to the war until after the midterm elections in the United States. He insisted the tactic would have no effect on how he approaches the conflict.
Most of Iran's delegation walked out of the chamber as Trump railed against the Islamic Republic.