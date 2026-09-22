Trump says US and Iranian officials met Tuesday, shortly after warning he may 'annihilate' Iran

UNITED NATIONS: President Donald Trump said US and Iranian officials met on Tuesday, shortly after threatening in his address to the UN General Assembly that he may “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war.

Trump confirmed the talks in an exchange with reporters but offered few details about how the discussions transpired or the substance of the exchange.

“It was a very good meeting,” Trump said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump in his address to the General Assembly made the case that he's shown fortitude while other leaders have equivocated as he defended his decision to start a war with Iran.

But Trump also suggested that he could be at a crossroads in the conflict even as he called on the Islamic Republic to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and return to the negotiating table to find a settlement to end the conflict.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”