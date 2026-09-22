Trump suggests a Ukraine deal on Russia's war could be close while meeting with Zelenskyy

UNITED NATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Tuesday with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Tuesday and expressed hope that the White House can help end Russia's war on his country — even as attacks from both sides keep escalating.

"I hope that we will end this war, and President Trump will help us help us end this war," Zelenskyy said, joining Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the Ukrainian president was meeting with world leaders.

That meeting occurred after Russian missiles and drones struck at least four Ukrainian regions overnight, strikes that officials said killed five people.

Zelenskyy also said that his country's forces had damaged two more Russian oil refineries in their latest long-range strikes. The continuing exchange of aerial attacks, even as front-line positions remain largely unchanged.

Trump previously had called on Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and other infrastructure used to produce and distribute diesel, saying the attacks are contributing to global shortages and higher prices. The supply crunch has also been aggravated by reduced oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the Iran war.

Trump and Zelenskyy briefly addressed reporters before heading behind closed doors. The US president was asked about the Ukrainian strikes and called them "a serious hit on the Russians, but also a serious hit on the price of diesel" which he noted had "gone up quite a bit."

Trump added that he and Zelenskyy would further discuss the matter privately.

While seeking reelection in 2024, Trump once argued that he could in virtually no time broker an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, which instead has carried on. Russia invaded Ukraine more than 4½ years ago. Still, Trump said Tuesday, "I think we're going to make a deal" to quell the fighting.

"We talked about it a lot, including with President Putin," Trump said of a possible agreement, meaning Russian leader Vladmir Putin. "And I think something's going to happen."

Putin is not scheduled to attend the annual UN General Assembly meeting this year. Asked about the possibility of Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump meeting during the upcoming G20 gathering in Florida in December, Trump was noncommittal.