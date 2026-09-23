Argentina's leaderless opposition struggles to unite against Milei's reelection bid

AVELLANEDA: Several nights a week, scores of supporters of Argentina's divisive former president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, gather outside the French-style apartment building in Buenos Aires where she is under house arrest, beating drums, blaring trumpets and chanting, "Cristina for president!"

After about an hour, Fernández gives them what they came for: She steps onto the third-floor balcony — as close as she can get to the crowds below while serving her six-year corruption sentence — and waves with both hands.

"I not only have hope. I have certainty that Cristina will be freed and will return as president," said Graciela Nadal, 66, who keeps daily vigil outside Fernández's home with other members of the Cristina Libre, or Free Cristina, movement, an almost cult-like group demanding the release of the former leader.

More than a year after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction for defrauding the state during her two terms as president, from 2007 to 2015, and banned her from holding office for life, Fernández remains among the most polarizing figures in Argentina and the most influential living leader of Peronism, the populist movement focused on labor rights that has dominated Argentine politics since the 1940s.

To some, she is a political prisoner, punished for standing up to powerful interests. To others, she personifies the corruption and economic mismanagement that have roiled Argentina for decades.

But just over a year before libertarian President Javier Milei seeks reelection, Peronism's enduring obsession with the 73-year-old former president is taking a toll, undermining its attempt to shape a political alternative just as frustration with Milei's austerity program gives the movement an opening.

"The opposition is in a big mess. And they now have a big opportunity," said Marcelo J. García, Americas director at the risk consultancy Horizon Engage. "How they resolve their problems of narrative and leadership will be crucial."

The stakes extend beyond Milei's free-market experiment.

The opposition's efforts to regroup and respond to Milei, politicians say, could become a test case for progressive movements across Latin America reeling from a string of election losses and struggling under pressure from the Trump administration.