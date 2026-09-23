Economic frustration tests Trump's standing with US rural voters, new AP-KFF poll finds

Healthcare policies go unnoticed

The AP-KFF poll found that rural voters overall don't perceive much positive impact from the Trump administration's healthcare policies even as they have been a top priority for Republican leaders, who have promoted efforts to lower drug costs and touted a $50 billion rural health program.

Only 17% of the voters said the Trump administration's healthcare policies have had a "positive impact" on their healthcare costs, while 41% said they've had "no impact" and another 41% said they've had a "negative impact."

Sitting on her front porch in Woolwich, Maine, 71-year-old Democrat Kathleen Hanning sipped a chai tea latte in the sun and recalled how she stopped voting for Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

Collins and Trump are "intertwined," Hanning said. "She is not independently voting on what's best for Maine."

Hanning, a retired federal worker, said she hadn't paid much attention to the health policies in Trump's signature tax breaks and spending cuts bill passed last year. The law reduces federal Medicaid spending by roughly $900 billion over a decade but also includes billions of dollars for the Rural Health Transformation Program, which it created.

A year after the law's passage, more than 8 in 10 rural voters said they'd heard either "a little" or "nothing at all" about the health fund. About 60% said they had heard nothing, according to the survey.

Rather than transforming, Hanning said, "hospitals up here in Maine are consolidating." She travels an hour to see a specialist and noted that mothers will now have to drive farther for care because the hospital in nearby Damariscotta announced it would soon close its labor and delivery center.

Nine in 10 rural voters said it was "extremely" or "very" important for candidates to talk about healthcare costs, with more than half saying it's "extremely important." Mirroring the general population, rural voters ranked healthcare costs and gas prices as top economic worries.

Rural Republican voters still trust the GOP more

When asked for the political party they trusted to do a better job handling issues such as the cost of healthcare or the cost of living, rural voters tended to side with their own party. The finding signals that Democratic candidates are more likely to benefit from rural Republicans staying home this November than from them voting across party lines in large numbers.

Republicans are more ambivalent about their party's ability to handle key healthcare issues, compared with Democrats. About 8 in 10 Democratic voters say they trust the Democrats to address healthcare costs, while closer to 6 in 10 Republican voters say the same of the Republicans.

In Manassas, Georgia, a tiny town about an hour's drive inland from Savannah, Republican voter Wanda Rogers feels the Trump administration is doing the best it can to clean up what she sees as an economic mess that Democrats left behind when they lost power.

"I kind of think people think like I do, that he knows what needs to be done," she said. "It's just taking them a while to get it there."

Still, the 66-year-old said, "gas prices, they're eating me alive right now." She said she has stopped traveling to the beach because it has become too expensive.

Pamela Shaw, an independent voter who lives in a rural area near Asheville, North Carolina, said she sees the impact of rising costs in her community.

"When hamburger is over $7 a pound and steak is $15 or more a pound, a lot of people are not able to buy some of the things that they are used to buying," the 59-year-old said in an interview.