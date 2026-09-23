Israel denounces 'grotesque absurdity' of Macron UN remarks on West Bank

JERUSALEM: Israel shot back angrily Tuesday at French President Emmanuel Macron who criticised Israeli actions in the West Bank by saying Hamas was not active in the territory that is home to the Palestinian Authority.

"The grotesque absurdity of Emmanuel Macron's statement is staggering," said a statement by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to deliver a defiant address to the world body on Thursday.

"Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria," it said, using the Biblical name for the West Bank, which Israel seized in 1967.

Netanyahu's office pointed to the shooting death on Sunday on the eve of Judaism's holiest day of Yom Kippur of an Israeli settler in the West Bank. Israel said that the victim, father of six Netanel Shukrun, also had French citizenship.

The Israeli military said it arrested the Palestinian gunman at a hospital and troops later raided his village. A minister in Netanyahu's government called for his execution under a new law.

Extremist Israeli settlers frequently attack and steal from West Bank Palestinians. The United Nations said there were about six settler-related violent incidents against Palestinians or their property daily through mid-2026 in the territory.