Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act gives President Trump tariff authority: Rubio

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump is a very strong believer in tariffs as a tool of national policy and the Russia sanctions act gives him that authority to influence what happens in the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Trump signed into law the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', which authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The law is named after late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had proposed a sanctions bill imposing 500 per cent tariffs on countries for buying Russian oil.

"The law gives the President tariff authority. It's the first time I think in like 70 years that Congress has granted the President tariff authority. The President is a very strong believer in tariffs as a tool of national policy. So this is good,” Rubio told reporters.

Responding to a question on the sanctions act, Rubio said the law also has and gives the President national security waivers, which allows him to apply them as needed in individual cases.