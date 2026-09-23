This year, with shifting political winds, Canada gets more of the spotlight on the UN's stage

He's moving fast and building coalitions

Canada and a half-dozen other countries launched a new group Monday meant to stand up for economic cooperation and U.N.-style international collaboration. An air traffic control mess at New York airports kept Carney from making it to the "partners for multilateralism" kickoff event at the U.N. Monday night, but his schedule Tuesday included personal meetings with Jordan's king, the presidents of Chile and Angola, and an Emirati cabinet minister.

He also co-hosted a meeting on the long-elusive two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and pledged 100 million Canadian dollars ($71 million) in humanitarian and security funding for Palestinians. Canada last year joined more than 150 countries that have recognized a Palestinian state, over the objections of Israel and its key ally, the U.S.

Asked whether he interacted Tuesday with Trump or members of his administration, Carney replied that he saw the huge meeting of world leaders as a chance to "meet those whom you don't normally see." He did attend Trump's speech at the assembly, where the president made no mention of Canada — the country on the other side of the world's longest international border, and now on the other end of a deepening trade war.

After speaking Wednesday at a U.N. meeting about oceans, Carney heads back to Canada for other commitments. Foreign Minister Anita Anand is set to deliver the country's U.N. speech Saturday.

She said in an interview Tuesday that the address "will be very much about implementing the middle power strategy" that Carney has articulated — memorably when he told the World Economic Forum that as great power rivalries increasingly shake the international system, "middle powers must act together, because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu." (There's no official list of "middle powers," but the term is often understood to mean countries that aren't superpowers or their proxies but have some sway in global politics due to diplomatic or other strengths.)

Carney's "message resonates with many audiences, particularly those in the global North," says University of Ottawa international affairs professor Srdjan Vucetic.

He noted that the prime minister's leadership is resonating at home, too. Carney, who took office in March 2025, enjoys high approval ratings from Canadians. Many are galled by Trump's remarks about making their country the U.S.'s "51st state," his insistence on referring to Lake Ontario as "Lake America" and his trade policies. In Toronto, Canada's most populous city, some neighborhoods are dotted with lawn signs encouraging eligible U.S. expatriates to vote absentee, and at least one coffee shop has crossed the Americano drink off its menu, substituting "Canadiano" instead.