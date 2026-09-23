Turkey's Erdogan again raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, calls for dialogue under UN Charter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday again raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for disputes in South Asia to be resolved through dialogue within the framework of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

“In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions,” Erdogan said while addressing the 81st UNGA session in New York.

The remarks came in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and marked another instance of Erdogan using the UN platform to raise the Kashmir issue despite India's repeated objections to third-party involvement.

Erdogan had also raised Kashmir during his UNGA address in 2025, calling for the issue to be resolved on the basis of UN resolutions and through dialogue. India had rejected the remarks, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and that there was no need for third-party mediation.

His comments come against the backdrop of a further strengthening of Turkey-Pakistan ties. Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, committing to closer security cooperation.

India-Turkey ties had also come under strain following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Erdogan expressed solidarity with Pakistan during the escalation and called for de-escalation.

New Delhi's position has consistently been that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that issues with Pakistan should be addressed bilaterally. India has also cited the 1972 Shimla Agreement, under which the two countries committed to resolving differences through peaceful means and bilateral negotiations.

Erdogan's references to Kashmir at the UN date back several years. He spoke extensively about the issue in 2019 after India abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, drawing a strong response from New Delhi. He subsequently raised Kashmir at the UNGA in 2021 as well. In 2024, however, he did not mention Jammu and Kashmir in his address.

The Turkish president's latest remarks came as he used his UNGA address to call for reforms to the UN Security Council and stronger international action on the Gaza conflict, while also backing wider recognition of a Palestinian state.

(With inputs from PTI)