Nepal private airline's tyre came off during landing at Juphal airport, all 16 passengers safe

KATHMANDU: A private airline aircraft carrying 16 people suffered a runway mishap upon landing at an airport in Nepal on Thursday after its rear right wheel came off, officials said.

The aircraft belonging to Sita Airlines lost its rear right wheel while landing at Juphal Airport in Dolpa.

"The small aircraft carrying 13 passengers and three crew members met with an accident right on the runway after its rear right tyre came off," said Anil Raj Giri, Deputy Superintendent of Police at District Police Office, Dolpa. Seven of the passengers on board were foreign nationals.

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nepalgunj to Dolpa district of Karnali Province situated in North-West Nepal, came to a halt on the runway at around 8:25 am (local time).

The pilot switched off the engine immediately after the incident, which prevented any untoward incident.

The aircraft suffered no major structural damage.

However, because the plane remains stranded on the strip, all flight operations at Juphal Airport have been suspended, forcing an approaching Nepali Army aircraft to turn back, officials said.

Repair work on the runway is underway, with authorities arranging to fly in technicians by helicopter to clear the aircraft and restore normal operations.