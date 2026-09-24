Palestinian president, again denied a visa to speak at UN, addresses leaders on prerecorded video

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN General Assembly on Thursday, delivering prerecorded remarks from his office in Ramallah after the United States denied him and other top Palestinian officials visas to attend the gathering for the second year in a row.

"The Palestinian people face one of the most dangerous times in its history," Abbas said, citing long-term military occupation in the West Bank and the war in Gaza. Israel, he said, "has targeted all of the basic necessities of life."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to speak in person early in the afternoon. As Abbas spoke, the Israeli delegations' seats in the General Assembly hall sat vacant.

In his speech, Abbas once again implored the international community to take more vigorous action and speak out more loudly against Israel.

"How much longer will some states continue to remain silent against Israel or supply it with the weapons it uses against our people? The world has witnessed the tremendous cost in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," Abbas said. He added: "What is the international community waiting for in order to protect the Palestinian people?"

Though negotiations have not taken place for years, Abbas urged the international community to push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu has said no Palestinian state will be established while he is Israel's leader and has argued that the Palestinian Authority is not a partner for peace.

The international community has backed Trump's plan for a group of apolitical administrators to govern Gaza under the Board of Peace. But Abbas said the territory could not remain politically separate from the West Bank and East Jerusalem for the long term.

He said the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank needed to be governed by "one state, one government, one law and one legitimate entity authorized to bear arms."