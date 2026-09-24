Pentagon investigates after China obtains parts from F-35 stealth fighter jet

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon is investigating how parts of the nation's most advanced fighter jet ended up in Hong Kong, with a news outlet reporting Wednesday that China has obtained the F-35 equipment.

The F-35 Joint Program Office said in a statement that it and the Defense Department are aware of "a shipment issue" with F-35 components.

"We are actively working with U.S. authorities and industry partners to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence," the office said.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles acknowledged that the jet components ended up in Hong Kong when responding to questions from reporters Tuesday. But he denied that the missing parts were "sensitive equipment."

Australia is one of several nations whose militaries operate the stealth fighter jet.

"Yeah, so we are obviously working with the United States and obviously with its prime contractor Lockheed Martin, in respect of this," Marles said.

He added: "My understanding is that there is a sense of comfort, and we're not talking about sensitive equipment here or sensitive parts. Ultimately, though, this is an issue which is going to be managed by the United States and by Lockheed in terms of what has occurred."

Lockheed did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday, when Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Washington for a state visit with President Donald Trump. China's Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of the incident, and the Hong Kong government said it would not comment on specific cases.