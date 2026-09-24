Trump hails 'great friendship' as Xi ugres US, China to keep AI under 'human control' at White House meet

He said the talks would also cover "pressing issues", including artificial intelligence (AI). "During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and super intelligence -- SI. The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come," he said.

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump said AI – or "superintelligence", as he is trying to rebrand it – would be high on the agenda amid growing global anxiety that the technology could destroy jobs or even wipe out humanity. "I want to leave it exactly where it is," he wrote. "That is China's position also."

For his part, Xi said the world's two biggest economies had a shared responsibility to advance human development. "China and the United States, as two major countries, shoulder a historic responsibility of advancing human development and progress," he said at the White House.

"We should strengthen communication," Xi added.

He said the rivals should steer clear of conflict and confrontation.

"China and the United States must hold the line on maintaining no conflict and no confrontation between us," he said, adding: "Our two militaries should maintain regular dialog and improve mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention."

Xi said the "competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds". "It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses," he added.