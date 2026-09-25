Pakistani forces kill several Afghan Taliban fighters in border clash amid escalating tensions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed several Afghan Taliban fighters after they allegedly attempted to enter Pakistan and opened hostilities along the border in Balochistan province, state-run media reported on Friday.

The development comes after Pakistan conducted aerial and drone strikes on 10 locations in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Afghanistan's Taliban government said the strikes killed four civilians.

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), citing security sources, said Afghan Taliban fighters attempted to enter Pakistani territory in Balochistan's Gulistan sector on Thursday and carry out an "act of aggression".

Pakistani forces retaliated, killing several Afghan Taliban fighters, the report said, adding that intermittent exchanges of fire continued after midnight.

Pakistan on Friday also rejected a claim by Afghanistan that its forces destroyed a Pakistani border post in the latest clashes.

The claims about the casualties and the circumstances leading to the latest border clash could not be independently verified.

There was no immediate detailed statement from the Afghan Taliban on the Gulistan clash.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes on Thursday were carried out after drones entered Pakistan from Afghan territory on Wednesday.

"In exercise of its sovereign right to self-defence, Pakistan conducted precision aerial and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan used for launching and storing these drones," Tarar said.

He said the strikes were "deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate" and "strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks against Pakistan".

Tarar described the alleged drone incursion as a "blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and a "grave and unacceptable act of aggression".