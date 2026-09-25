Report finds many security deficiencies at Utah university where Charlie Kirk was killed

OREM: A new report on Charlie Kirk's assassination last year says his Turning Point USA organization insisted he speak outdoors despite security concerns, while the university where he was killed didn't properly assess dangers like the possibility of a rooftop shooter.

Those were among the key findings in an after-action report released Friday by Utah Valley University. The external, independent review assessed security procedures for the conservative firebrand's Sept. 10, 2025, talk on the Orem campus, the university said. Investigators examined planning conversations between Turning Point and university officials, and the university's response to the shooting.

The university did not conduct a formal security assessment, did not create a written event action plan and deferred critical decision making to Turning Point USA, the report said.

Kirk was killed by a sniper perched on a rooftop more than 400 feet (122 meters) away, authorities said. Kirk, 31, had been debating students in an outdoor courtyard surrounded by tall buildings and with several thousand people in attendance.

Earlier this month, Kirk's family sent a wrongful death notice — a precursor to a lawsuit — to Utah officials claiming Utah Valley University officials had made a string of "reckless" decisions that resulted in Kirk's death by leaving him vulnerable to the rooftop sniper.

According to the report released Friday, a Turning Point representative insisted at an August 2025 planning meeting that Kirk speak at a courtyard on campus because he had been there previously and the organization was familiar with the location. Some university officials expressed reservations about holding the event in an outdoor space with tall buildings around, but ultimately allowed the event to proceed.