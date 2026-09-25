US Supreme Court grants Trump bid to use federal database to verify voter rolls

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday granted a Trump administration request to allow the use of a federal database to weed out potential non-citizens from the voter rolls.

A majority of the nine justices on the top court joined the unsigned opinion, providing a victory to President Donald Trump ahead of the November mid-term elections.

The three liberal justices on the conservative-dominated court dissented.

Trump has baselessly claimed for years that many non-citizens vote in US elections and that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud.

Friday's Supreme Court decision lifted a lower court order that had blocked the use of a Department of Homeland Security program known as Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) to verify the citizenship of individuals on the voter rolls.

SAVE is used to identify citizenship status to determine whether someone is eligible for benefits.

Ruling against the Trump administration in June, the lower court said, "States have partnered with the federal government to access the database and are actively removing United States citizens from voter rolls based on inaccurate information.

"All in all, the federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote," the court said.