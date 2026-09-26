China, as usual, uses UN speech to promote global development as solution to world's challenges

NEW YORK: A day after his boss met with President Donald Trump in Washington, China's vice president unfurled the nation's familiar list of global talking points, emphasising development, issuing mild statements about the U.S. war with Iran, artificial intelligence and protectionism, and making no direct mention of Taiwan.

Han Zheng's speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday landed somewhat anticlimactically after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Trump for a state dinner and a visit to the National Archives. Most noteworthy about the address was the presence of Han himself: China has often used high-profile public events to position its rising leaders on the global stage.

"China has created two miracles at home, namely fast economic growth and long-term social stability," Han said.

The closest he came to a pointed statement was when he mentioned protectionism. China and the United States have been engaged in a tariff spat for more than a year, though that has ebbed as the Trump administration delayed implementations, court battles played out and Trump seemed to soften his approach to Xi.

"Both history and reality prove that countries can hardly achieve development without an open and cooperative international environment," Han said. "Protectionism produces no winners."

The lack of direct mention of Taiwan, something that often comes up in China's U.N. speeches, was noteworthy, particularly given tensions between Washington and Beijing about the self-governing island's fate and defense. Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China.