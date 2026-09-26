France working on UN resolution for Strait of Hormuz navigation

France is working on a draft United Nations Security Council resolution backing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a U.N. diplomat said Friday.
The resolution would reaffirm the need to respect freedom of navigation in the strait, a flashpoint in the war in Iran, citing its importance for global shipments critical for food and energy security, the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions on the measure have been private.
The proposed U.N. resolution would recall the need to respect the Law of the Sea and support peaceful initiatives aimed at ensuring safe passage in the strait, the U.N. diplomat said.
Iran’s disruption of the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas transited before the war, has emerged as its main point of leverage. The effects have been felt far beyond the Middle East and pose political problems for U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican Party ahead of November’s midterm congressional elections.
Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the topic on the sidelines of this week’s annual U.N. gathering of global leaders, the diplomat said. It also was discussed with Arab nations and Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Friday that Tehran put forth a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear program if the U.S. meets the conditions it has laid out.
Talking to reporters at the U.N., Araghchi said the plan was delivered to Washington through Qatari mediators on the sidelines of the General Assembly.
“If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days,” he said, adding that seven-day clock would begin when the U.S. accepts the plan. “The choice now rests with the United States.”
The White House said earlier Friday that U.S. officials are having positive and constructive conversations with mediators on the Iran war