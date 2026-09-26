Pope Leo encourages Catholics in deeply secular France to persevere as Paris shuts for huge Mass

PARIS: Pope Leo XIV encouraged French Catholics on Saturday to persevere in their faith "even amid the thorns" of a secular world, rallying the faithful ahead of a huge Mass at the iconic Place de la Concorde that shut down central Paris.

Leo opened his second day in France by meeting with young converts, whose decision to join the Catholic Church has sparked optimism in the French hierarchy even amid an overall downward spiral of the practicing faithful in the once staunchly Catholic but now deeply secular country.

Leo has sought to encourage them during his visit, which began on Friday with his arrival and prayer at the newly restored Notre Dame cathedral, the first by a pope since the devastating 2019 fire. After Leo's Mass on Saturday, the pope travels to the Catholic shrine at Lourdes, where he is due to meet with survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

During a visit to the Catholic Institute of Paris on Saturday morning, the American pope said he was surprised by the numbers of new converts and grateful for what he said was God's "unfathomable work" to counter all statistical and sociological analysis.

"We must recognize, welcome and protect the small flame that the Holy Spirit has kindled in the darkness of the night, the tiny seed that strives to grow even amid the thorns," he said.

The number of adult baptisms in France each year has tripled since 2016, hitting 13,000 this year. But statistics and experts caution that the slight uptick, which has been recorded also in secular Spain, doesn't counteract the overall generational trend of children of practicing French Catholics no longer going to Mass or baptizing their babies.

In 1980, there were 513,000 baptisms in France; in 2024, a total of 186,000.