'We're not giving up': Beset by climate change, island nations act as conscience of a warming world

UNITED NATIONS: When Palau President Surangel Samuel Whipps Jr. recently took his children to his nation's Helen Island, two-thirds of it was gone. Rising seas caused by climate change had swallowed generational burial grounds, washing away a people's entire culture and identity.

"For us, it's devastating," Whipps told The Associated Press on Friday, 40 years after his previous visit. "It doesn't mean we should give up."

In the global power game of the United Nations General Assembly, small island states, like Palau, are often on the sidelines, offering moral advice to the mighty who don't always listen. After all, their countries are tiny. Nearly 11 Marshall Islands, or about 30 Tuvalus, could fit inside New York City, where the United Nations is housed.

Now, some of the little land they do have is disappearing.

"Sometimes," Whipps said, "you get drowned out."

He was referring to unequal power dynamics, but it also applies physically. When it comes to climate change, many of the world's island nations have banded together to be heard better. Their voices play the role of a conscience to a warming world, pleading to stop carbon pollution before it's too late.

Warming world imperils small island states

In 2015, when the world was on the verge of signing the landmark Paris climate pact, it was small island nations that got the goal to limit global warming tightened from 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. At the time, island nations said it was a matter of survival.