Indian-origin woman dies in Canada; husband charged with second-degree murder

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin woman in her 30s has died after suffering life-threatening injuries at her home in London, Ontario, Canada. Canadian police have charged her husband, Mandeep Singh (41), with second-degree murder and described the incident as a femicide resulting from intimate partner violence.

The incident took place on September 15 at a home on Chelton Road in the Summerside neighbourhood. Police said Raman Devi and Singh were in an intimate relationship. Other family members were present at the house, but no one else was injured.

Police found Raman Devi, a mother of two, with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Neighbours told Canadian media that Raman Devi's mother was seen leaving the house with the children before police arrived.

Devi was five months away from completing a registered massage therapy programme, which she had pursued while raising her two children. Neighbour Sandra Sanchez, who launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Devi's mother and children, said Devi and Singh had a four-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Devi's mother had come from India to help care for the children.

“She was a loving mother, her children were her world, and her family meant everything to her. Losing a mother is an unimaginable loss, especially for her children, who now have to face a future without her by their side. She was incredible, kind hearted, humble, caring, and always willing to help others if you have a problem. She was always there for you,” Sanchez said. She added that Devi was excited to finish her studies and start her career.

“We saw a lady coming out shouting, with two children," said another neighbour, Sam Awdi, who lives across the street.

The Gurdwara London Sikh Society also set up a fundraiser for Devi.

“The loss of a mother is an unimaginable pain. For Raman Devi's young children, this loss is especially heartbreaking, as they must now face the years ahead without their mother’s love, care, guidance, and comforting presence. No child should have to experience such a profound loss at such a young age,” it stated.

Singh appeared in court on September 18 from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre wearing an orange jumpsuit and requested the assistance of a Punjabi interpreter.