Madrid protest camp grows after eviction outrage

MADRID: Hundreds of protesters were camped out in the heart of Madrid on Sunday to demand better protections for tenants after the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her lifelong home triggered outrage.

The demonstrators had set up around 100 tents across much of the vast Puerta del Sol public square in front of the Spanish capital's regional administration building, an AFP photographer saw.

Most had spent all night there, following a Saturday demonstration that had rallied tens of thousands of people in the streets of Madrid rattling keys and blowing whistles.

Government authorities put the turnout at around 25,000, while the Madrid Tenants' Union, which organised the protest, said over 300,000 had taken part.

The protest spoke to longstanding resentment in Madrid and other cities in Spain over rising housing costs, which is a burning issue ahead of general elections due to take place next year.

The eviction on Wednesday of the 87-year-old, Maricarmen Abascal, who was carried from her Madrid flat on a stretcher after police broke down her door, threw the spotlight back on the problem and galvanised protesters.

"We can't take any more. Either the rental system falls, or the government falls," the Madrid Tenants' Union said on X.

It called on city residents to join the Puerta del Sol protest camp.

Turning point

"The feeling is that the people are not going anywhere until something changes, once and for all, for everyone and forever," one of the protesters, 47-year-old psychologist Maria Juarez, told AFPTV.

"I hope that what happened to Maricarmen will be a turning point in this issue, in this serious problem housing problem," said another, 40-year-old pharmacy employee Ricardo Lopez.

"We're prepared -- or at least I am -- to stay here all night if I have to," he added.

Abascal was forced to leave the apartment where she had lived for 70 years after a real estate firm acquired the property and raised the rent by 275 percent to 2,650 euros ($3,000), according to the union.