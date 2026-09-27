Pakistan army says 73 terrorists killed in 96-hour Balochistan crackdown

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistani security forces killed 73 terrorists in operations across the restive Balochistan province over the past few days, the army said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani Army, said the intelligence-based operations were conducted over the past 96 hours in the province's capital city, Quetta.

Operations were also conducted in Ziarat and Noshki districts and the Mand area in the Tump district against banned militant organisations.

The ISPR, in a statement, said 33 terrorists were killed during an operation in the Shaban area in Quetta after security forces engaged them in intense exchanges of fire and cleared multiple hideouts.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered, ISPR added.

It said the operation was launched on September 21 in Ziarat. The operation was intensified over the past 72 hours, resulting in the killing of 23 terrorists.

Eleven terrorists were killed in separate operations in Noshki district on Friday, while another six were killed in Mand, where a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, according to the ISPR.

The army claimed the operations targeted members of groups it describes as "Fitna al Khawarij."

Pakistan uses the term "Fitna al Khawarij" for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).