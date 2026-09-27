Russia backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat at UN General Assembly, opposes more Western seats

Russia on Saturday backed India's candidature for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, while opposing the allocation of additional permanent seats to Western countries such as Germany and Japan.

Speaking during the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said any reform of the Security Council should preserve the prerogatives of its permanent members and give greater representation to Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism and revanchism,” Lavrov said.

Moscow supports the candidatures of India and Brazil for permanent membership, he said, adding that the interests of the African continent should also be addressed.

The Russian endorsement came as several countries voiced support for reform of the Security Council and greater representation for developing regions during the ongoing UN General Assembly session.

Mauritius explicitly backed India's candidature. Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful said his country supported the positions of the G4 and L69 groups on Security Council reform and reiterated its support for India becoming a permanent member “commensurate with its constructive role in global affairs.”

Portugal also called for a more representative Security Council, with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro advocating permanent representation for Africa, Brazil and India.