US Treasury chief claims successes in isolating Iran

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Saturday that he had sent envoys around the world to pressure countries to economically isolate Iran, hailing new restrictions targeting the country's airlines and banks.

"At my direction, teams were dispatched across the globe to engage with countries and demand action against the Iranian regime," he said on X. "These efforts are delivering results."

Bessent noted that Turkey and Oman have halted incoming flights from private carrier Mahan Air, while the United Arab Emirates has stopped all flights by Iranian airlines.

Dubai, the UAE's commercial hub, is a major destination for Iran's carriers, with multiple daily flights, a large Iranian community and close business links.

Iran's ISNA news agency, citing officials, reported that five countries had revoked the Islamic republic's flight permits: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iraq, Oman and the UAE.

But it said flights were still operating to China -- which is refusing to yield to US pressure -- and Russia via the two main airlines, national carrier Iran Air and Mahan.