'Worry and sorrow': West Asia war opens old wounds in Kurdistan

PENJWEN: Kurdistan resident Ahmed Faraj was just a child when his city became a battlefield in the Iran-Iraq conflict. Decades later, with the West Asia at war, he fears his home might be drawn in again.

For months, drones and missiles have buzzed over his lush green hometown of Penjwen bordering Iran, as the Islamic republic and the United States fight a war that has engulfed most of the region.

Iran and its allied Iraqi armed factions have intensified attacks on bases hosting US troops, as well as against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, whose fighters have long sought refuge in Kurdistan's mountains.

While the initial violence has largely subsided, Faraj worries that if fighting resumes, the conflict could escalate, putting his city at risk because "in war, borders no longer exist".

"I clearly remember Penjwen's destruction," the 57-year-old told AFP as he sipped his tea at one of the city's busiest markets.

Led by Saddam Hussein, Iraq attacked neighbouring Iran in September 1980, triggering an eight-year war that is estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of people on both sides.

Faraj said one of his sharpest memories was from a year later, when Iran attacked his hometown, resulting in "dozens of civilian casualties".