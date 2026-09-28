Araghchi: Iran seeks peace but is prepared for ‘apocalyptic war’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran remains open to diplomacy but is also fully prepared for what he described as an “apocalyptic war” if the United States launches new attacks.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press and in a post on X, Araghchi said he and President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to New York to pursue peace rather than war. He stressed that Tehran would continue seeking a diplomatic solution while remaining prepared to respond to military aggression.

The remarks come amid stalled US-Iran negotiations. Reports say the United States rejected a recent Iranian proposal involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within seven days in exchange for an end to hostilities and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

US President Donald Trump has said further indirect talks are expected, with Qatar continuing to relay messages between Washington and Tehran.

Trump also expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran will be won "very soon," while acknowledging that fresh military strikes ahead of the US midterm elections are "possible."

Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup on Sunday (local time), Trump said that an end to the confrontation would cause global oil prices to fall sharply, reiterating that denying Tehran a nuclear weapon is the primary American objective.