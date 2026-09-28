Israeli media says Netanyahu made unannounced visit to UAE

JERUSALEM: Israeli media reported on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made an unannounced visit to the United Arab Emirates to meet with the Gulf state's leader.

TV channels 12 and KAN as well as the newspapers Haaretz and The Jerusalem Post said that Netanyahu undertook a one-day visit to the UAE to meet President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The premier's office did not immediately comment.

The reported visit comes with the Middle East still gripped by the Israel-US war launched against Iran in February.

It also comes weeks after a bombshell Israeli media report that said the Emirati president warned Netanyahu ahead of Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which the Israeli premier did not pass on to the security services.

Netanyahu has denied the story.

Israel and the UAE formally established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-negotiated Abraham Accords.