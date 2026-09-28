Netherlands 'regret' over Israel's decision to revoke diplomats' accreditation

The Netherlands said Monday it regretted Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic accreditation of Dutch officials based in the West Bank over the country's sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements.

"I deeply regret this unnecessary decision," Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said, adding that the decision by The Hague to suspend imports from the occupied territories in the West Bank was "not directed against Israel".

The minister said the suspension of the imports came from "the obligation, under international law, not to contribute to an unlawful situation: the illegal settlements".

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Sunday that Dutch officials in the West Bank had seven days to hand over their Israeli-issued diplomatic papers.