Pope Leo urges Europe to draw on Christian roots to counter 'desire for domination' behind wars

METZ: Pope Leo XIV urged Europe on Monday to draw from its Christian roots and traditions of dialogue to blunt the “desire for domination” driving today's wars, as he wrapped up a visit to France by recalling the forces that contributed to Europe’s post-World War II peaceful integration.

Leo traveled to the eastern city of Metz, near the border with Luxembourg and Germany, to honor Robert Schuman, a French Catholic statesman regarded as one of the founding fathers of European unity.

Leo decided to end his four-day visit to France in Metz, at a conference center named for Schuman, to drive home his appeal. He wants Europe to draw from its Christian foundations and traditions to respond Russia’s war in Ukraine and other conflicts.

He said international law and multilateralism "constitute the best antidote to the desire for domination, which lies at the root of every conflict. Today, relations between individuals and States are becoming increasingly uncivilized.”

Élysée Palace had invited all European Union heads of state and the heads of European institutions to attend the conference, but only a handful joined President Emmanuel Macron, from smaller states such as Monaco, Andorra and Luxembourg.