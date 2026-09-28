Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, including children

Russian strikes killed eight people across Ukraine on Sunday, a day after Moscow vowed to pursue the war, authorities said Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had fired about 3,900 drones, aerial bombs and other missiles at Ukraine over the past week.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Kyiv, with Ukraine charging that Moscow is deliberately hitting civilian targets as the country braces for another tough winter.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced that Russian strikes hit a children's centre in the northern city of Sumy, killing three people including a 16-year-old girl.

Zelensky said three people had been killed in night-time strikes on the southern Zaporizhzhia region and a Russian drone strike had killed one man in Kyiv.

Authorities in the Odesa region said a "massive strike" on the south of the Black Sea region had killed one more person.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitchko said a woman and two 16-year-olds had been wounded and hospitalised in the capital.

"The enemy continues to relentlessly attack the Kyiv region with strike drones," the city's administration said.

"Sixteen sites have been damaged," including 12 houses, a warehouse and production facility, it added.

Russian strikes in the Odesa region damaged housing, a shop, a hotel, a medical building and a grain warehouse, said regional head Oleg Kiper