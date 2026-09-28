South Africa's death toll from weekend mass shootings rises to 28 after another victim dies

JOHANNESBURG: South African authorities on Monday raised the combined death toll from two mass shootings over the weekend to 28, after another victim from one of the attacks died in hospital.

South Africa has struggled with violent crime for years, but the shootings on Saturday night have shocked a country used to some of the highest homicide rates in the world.

The victim who died was from the first attack, in the Wedela township near Johannesburg, where 17 people died on Saturday night and several others were wounded, police said. Armed with AK-47 rifles, gunmen stormed a tavern and opened fire first at patrons outside the bar before moving inside and continuing to shoot.

The gunmen searched some of the patrons and took their mobile phones before escaping in two vehicles. Two cars were set on fire outside the bar during the shooting.

"One more victim has died in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to 18," the police statement on Monday said.