Southern Myanmar floods and landslides kill eight, 30 feared missing

Heavy floods and landslides in southern Myanmar have killed at least eight people, with up to 30 still missing, a local rescue worker said on Monday.

Myanmar's southernmost Tanintharyi region has been hit by heavy rains since Friday night, part of an intense weather system also hitting neighbouring Thailand and flooding Bangkok over the weekend.

"We have recovered eight bodies while between 20 to 30 people are missing" in Tanintharyi's Launglon township, said Hein Htet of the local volunteer group People's Administration Team.

He said three of the recovered bodies were teenagers who had gathered at a local monastery on Sunday but were swept away by a landslide that hit their village, burying 18 buildings.

"There are still people and villages in the danger zone with continued rainfall," he said.

Authorities have not yet released any official toll in a country where a civil war complicates aid efforts.

The conflict often makes even the scale of natural disasters hard for humanitarian organisations to judge.

"We are inundated not only with the scale of the flood but also with the lack of resources. This is a natural disaster in the conflict area," said Hein Htet.