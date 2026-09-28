NEW YORK: The Trump administration on Monday released new fuel economy standards that relax regulatory requirements for automakers to control pollution from gasoline-powered cars and light trucks.

The new rules were released shortly after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices soaring.

Fuel economy requirements set out how far new vehicles need to travel on a gallon of gasoline. The change furthers Trump's promise to revoke policies that encouraged or created incentives for the production of electric vehicles.

The Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that the finalised standards would correspond to a combined industry fleetwide average of roughly 34.9 miles per gallon for passenger cars and light trucks in the 2031 model year, down from a projected 50.4 miles per gallon in 2031 under rules put in place by the Biden administration.

“Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we have finally ended the illegal mandate that forced automakers to produce more expensive electric vehicles that American families didn't want,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a statement touting vehicle affordability, vehicle safety and investment in American auto workers.

NHTSA had projected last December that the new standards would hover at roughly 34.5 miles per gallon.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social media account Saturday that the less stringent mileage requirements would “take the waste out of building cars in America” and save families “thousands on a new, beautiful and safe car,” while boosting auto production in the US.