Trump says Iran war will be won 'very soon', does not rule out strikes before midterms

US President Donald Trump has said he expects the conflict with Iran to be won “very soon”, while declining to rule out the possibility of renewed American military strikes before the US midterm elections.

Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup on Sunday (local time), Trump said the primary US objective was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He also said the end of the conflict would lead to a sharp fall in global oil prices.

“I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war,” Trump said.

Asked whether the US could carry out further military strikes before the midterm elections, Trump declined to rule out the possibility.

“I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that,” he said.

“And the key is, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, adding that nuclear deterrence was “key to the whole thing.”

On whether the US was making progress through military action or economic sanctions under what he called “Operation Economic Outcast”, Trump said Washington was succeeding on both fronts.

“I think both. I think we'll win it both ways. We've already won it really from a military standpoint,” he said, adding, “But that doesn't mean we've stopped that.”

Trump also claimed that Iran's economy had been severely damaged by US pressure.

“We're certainly winning it very big. If you look at their economy, it's gone. They have no economy,” he said.

He claimed that Iran was facing soaring inflation and a collapse in the value of its currency.

“The value of their money is, as they say, valueless. We have inflation. They have inflation now of close to 300%. I heard 318% as of this morning. 300, meaning their money is shot, their economy is shot, their military is shot. They're in trouble.”