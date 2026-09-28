Turkish comedian faces trial for insulting Erdogan during stand-up show

ISTANBUL: A popular Turkish comedian went on trial on Monday for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other offences during a stand-up performance, offering a quick-witted defence that had much of the courtroom in stitches.

Deniz Goktas, a 32-year-old comedian known for his dry wit and political satire, was arrested by police on July 3, a week after a YouTube video of his "Dead Sea" show went viral with nine million views.

He is facing charges of insulting Erdogan, incitement to public hatred and praising crime and criminals. If convicted, he could face around a decade behind bars, according to Turkish media calculations.

As the hearing opened at Caglayan courthouse, Goktas -- who has spent 88 days in custody -- took to the stand to weave a defence rich in political satire, with witty observations that frequently had the courtroom in fits of laugher.

In the indictment, prosecutors singled out a line in which he called Erdogan "a shy dictator", but Goktas insisted there was "no criminal element" there.

"Dictator is not an insult: it is a political characterisation," he said.

"As the president and leader of the party that has ruled the country for 25 years, a political comedy show in which Erdogan's name is never mentioned would be neither sincere nor have any connection to reality," he said.

"Erdogan should be open to the art of satire," he said, denying the charges against him.