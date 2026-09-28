Two dead, 14 missing after avalanche strikes Nepal’s Himlung Peak

At least two people have been killed and 14 remain missing after an avalanche at Nepal's Himlung peak, an official said on Monday, as rescuers resumed their search.

The avalanche swept through the base camp of the 7,126-metre (23,345-foot) peak near the Chinese border early on Sunday, burying tents under deep snow.

"Two bodies were found as rescuers worked until 6:00 pm last night," Tul Singh Gurung, president of the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association, told AFP.

"The search continues for 14 expedition workers who are still missing."

A team of eight mountain guides is involved in the search operation, he added.